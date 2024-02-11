Tauranga Motorists Warned Of Major Traffic Delays Mon & Tue

Tauranga City Council is urging motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel on Monday and Tuesday (12 and 13 Feb), and work from home, ride share or use alternative transport if they can.

The Council is expecting major traffic delays and severe congestion on Monday and Tuesday following the unexpected closure of a section of State Highway 29A near Oropi for emergency work, combined with an unavoidable lane closure on Totara Street, as both are major routes in and out of Mount Maunganui.

The Council is doing all it can to help the situation, including opening the eastbound Hewletts Road bus lane for all vehicles (going toward Maunganui Road).

Unfortunately, Totara Street cannot be opened to two lanes due to partially completed road rebuilding work. This work is expected to be complete by 6am Wednesday 14 February, with contractors working around the clock to finish as quickly as possible.

The closure of State Highway 29A between Barkes Corner and Oropi Road Roundabout follows the discovery of a large cavity under the road. Until investigations reveal the extent of the repair, the timeframe for re-opening is unknown at this stage.

Detours are in place for both roads, but the Council strongly urges motorists to delay unnecessary travel, use alternative transport, or work from home until Wednesday if possible.

Thanks to the community for their patience and understanding while work is underway to repair both roads.

