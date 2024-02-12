Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orange Sky Aotearoa Announces Expansion Of Essential Service Into Porirua

Monday, 12 February 2024, 9:24 am
Press Release: Orange Sky

Orange Sky Aotearoa – a not-for-profit providing free mobile laundry and shower services to people experiencing homelessness or hardship – is today announcing the expansion of its Wellington service into Porirua, in partnership with Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and the Porirua City Council.

Orange Sky’s laundry and shower van Hugo, which has been supporting the Wellington community since 2019, will be used to extend this service into Porirua from February 12 2024, with shifts to be run by Orange Sky volunteers and supported by kaimahi from Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

The van is equipped with two washing machines, two dryers and a hot shower, and will be available to Porirua locals every Monday from 10:30am - 12:30pm.

Orange Sky Aotearoa Senior Impact Manager Kat Doughty welcomes the expansion of the service into Porirua as a significant milestone that will effectively address the rising demand for support in the community.

“The last few years have proven really challenging for many people, and we’ve witnessed an overwhelming demand for our support and services across the motu.

“As part of our mission to support the nation’s most vulnerable communities, we undertake thorough research and community consultation to help us identify where our support is needed most.

“We know from this research that there is a pressing need in Porirua and are delighted that, with the invaluable support from Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and the Porirua City Council, we can now bring this much-needed service to locals doing it tough in the Porirua community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

According to 2018 Census data, 1.6% of those deemed severely housing deprived, across all territorial authorities in New Zealand, reside in Porirua. This includes those without shelter and people living in temporary accommodation, shared accommodation, and uninhabitable housing.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Operations Officer Jennie Smeaton says “We support and welcome any opportunity that helps us advance the wellbeing of our community, particularly for those more vulnerable whānau.”

Porirua City Council Mayor Anita Baker says any measures that tackle the growing problem of homelessness has got her support.

“We know that the numbers of people sleeping rough in our city are going up, so I applaud Orange Sky and Ngāti Toa for making this van appear in Porirua.

“If it leads to wraparound services being involved to help our most vulnerable community members too, all the better.”

Since launching in 2018, Orange Sky has completed more than 19,200 loads of washing, provided 10,276 hot showers and engaged in more than 29,900 hours of genuine, non-judgemental kōrero with the community.

Today, Orange Sky operates five vans across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, and is staffed by more than 446 volunteers who lend an ear and offer genuine conversation in a safe, positive and supportive environment to friends in need.

The Porirua service officially commences from Monday February 12 and will operate shifts every Monday from 10:30am - 12:30pm at 10 Hagley Street, Porirua City Centre.

If you would like to support Orange Sky - either through a donation or by lending a hand to volunteer - head to orangesky.org.nz to find out how you can help.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Orange Sky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 