Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Animal Charity Emphasises Pet Loss Prevention One Year On From Cyclone Gabrielle

Monday, 12 February 2024, 9:35 am
Press Release: Companion Animals NZ

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ), national charity and custodian of New Zealand's Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), is calling for more animals to be microchipped as a way of ensuring they can be reunited with their owners, should another tragedy such as the cyclone take place.

The devastating consequences of Cyclone Gabrielle cannot be underestimated and will continue for many years to come. For animals in particular, confronting footage and images showcased how vulnerable they are to being very quickly separated from their guardian’s care.

Professor Nat Waran, former Chair of the Companion Animals NZ Board and now Director of a new CANZ animal welfare initiative, highlights the need for increased microchipping of animals as a means of facilitating reunification in emergency situations. She emphasises that while microchipping is commonly associated with dogs and cats, it is equally essential for other companion animals, including horses.

“Being from the Hawkes’ Bay and heavily involved in the horse community, I know of many heartbreaking stories involving horses being swept away in front of their owners’ eyes,” says Professor Waran. “There is currently no national equine database, so to address this gap in equine identification, CANZ launched the EQuiChip initiative. This community event aims to microchip and register horses to ensure their safety during crises.”

The initiative has seen significant success, with more than 150 horses, ponies, and donkeys microchipped at no cost during the first three EQuiChip community events in Hawkes’ Bay, thanks to generous sponsorship. Subsequent events have been held in the Wairarapa, with plans for additional outreach efforts to promote equine microchipping and registration.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Professor Waran says, in the aftermath of the cyclone, animal owners were desperately seeking information about their pet’s whereabouts – posting pictures and messages on community Facebook sites, making repeated calls and visits to the emergency rescue centres and travelling around the flooded and silted region trying to spot animals who may have made it to high ground.

“Having animal details linked to a guardian on a register, accessed by scanning a microchip, is invaluable in an emergency. This not only increases chances of finding your animal, but it also reduces the need for that animal to rely on another facility and staff while displaced. Sadly, in many instances, it is also simply to let the owner have peace if the animal has passed. The stark reality is microchipping ensures a far greater chance of reuniting the animals – either alive or deceased.”

The NZCAR currently holds microchip information for over 1.2 million pets nationwide. In any given month, more than 500 animals are listed as missing and chances of reunition with owners is three times more likely if they are microchipped with registration details up to date. Approximately 700 horses are now registered on NZCAR.

CANZ General Manager, David Lloyd, says CANZ regularly works alongside several other agencies, such as MPI, to ensure Aotearoa is ready to respond and recover from emergencies - including natural disasters.

“Following the cyclone, we had a staff presence at the Hawkes’ Bay Racecourse where a temporary companion animal shelter was established,” says Lloyd. “Our role was to help with the positive identification of any animals that were relinquished to the shelter. We also arranged the distribution of 500 microchips and dozens of scanners to assist frontline animal welfare volunteers. We had people working round the clock to support our Lost Pet service and were in regular communication with the 950 authorised users nationwide such as vet clinics, SPCA and rescues, who we work with to help lost pets get home.”

“This anniversary is a difficult time for many – but it can also serve as an important reminder. We must prepare for these scenarios and microchipping and registering our animals is one very important way we can do this.”

CANZ is encouraging pet owners around the country to microchip their animal, and if they are microchipped to make sure their pet’s microchip is registered on the NZCAR and details are up to date. People can do this by signing in atwww.animalregister.co.nzor if you need some help, call their friendly support team a call on 0508 LOST PET.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Companion Animals NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 