National Mountain Bike Event Riding Into Picton

Mountain bikers from around New Zealand will converge on Picton this Sunday 18 February for Round Four of the Mountain Bike New Zealand National Cross Country Series 2024.

Picton’s Victoria Domain will host a national mountain bike event this Sunday 18 February with several tracks closed to the public for the day

The Marlborough Mountain Bike Club is hosting the event which was due to take place in Blenheim but has relocated to Picton due to the closure of the Wither Hills Farm Park because of fire risk.

“It’s always fantastic to see a national event like this come to Marlborough and the change of venue gives us a great opportunity to showcase Picton,” Council Parks and Open Spaces Officer Kiri Whiteman said.

Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ), together with Cycling New Zealand, collaborates with affiliated clubs and venues around New Zealand to run the national downhill series and cross country events throughout the country from January to March.

Several walking and biking tracks in and around Victoria Domain will close to the public from 7am to 5pm on the day of the event.

“The track closures are just for the day and are for the safety of the riders and the recreational users of Victoria Domain. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s support and cooperation to allow us to host this important national event,” Kiri says.

The tracks closed are:

Picton - Waikawa Track from Leicester Street to Ranui Street

Leicester New

Ridgeline

Westside

Kanuka Trail

Grandads

Annex

Sues

The Doctor

The Victoria Domain Road will also close for the duration of the event.

