Trailer Owners: Is Your Property At Risk?

Friday, 16 February 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are issuing a warning to trailer owners after a number of thefts have been reported across the district in 2024.

Whangārei Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson, says Police have unfortunately seen around one report of trailer theft a week since the start of this year.

“We know property theft can have a devastating impact and we encourage trailer owners to keep their trailers as safe as possible.

“Police are currently investigating nine reports of trailer thefts reported this year to date in the Northland District.

“While most of these thefts occur from private properties, some are also being reported as being taken from commercial premises,” Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

“At the end of the day, any trailer that is visible and accessible is an easy target for possible offenders.”

In 2023, Police received 81 reports of trailer thefts across Northland.

Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says Police encourage all trailer owners to consider the below advice for keeping their gear where it belongs.

“While Police will investigate any reports that are made to us, the best advice we can give is to keep prevention in mind to stop opportunist thieves in their tracks.”

  • Try to avoid parking the trailer on the road or on the grass front of your property where possible
  • If you can, park the trailer at the rear of your property or somewhere out of sight
  • If parking your trailer on the driveway, park another in front of it
  • Implement additional security measures, such as a tow ball coupling lock, wheel clamps, or chaining the trailer to a heavy object.
“While these measures can take extra time and effort, it could be the difference between you calling Police to report a theft and your trailer staying safe,” Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

Police continue to ask the community to look out for each other and if you see anything suspicious happening please contact us immediately on 111.

To report a theft after it has occurred, please contact us via our 105 service. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

