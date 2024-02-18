Port Hills Fire Update #16

Overnight drone flights across the Port Hills fireground have identified hotspots that ground crews will be targeting in today’s firefighting operations.

Fire and Emergency’s specialist drone crew began their work after sunset last night, and early this morning a helicopter also carrying thermal imaging equipment has flown the full 24km perimeter of the fireground. The thermal images pinpoint areas of extreme heat that could reignite, including many that are not easily spotted from the ground.

There are 86 firefighters and other personnel working on the fire today, supported by diggers and bulldozers. Five helicopters are also available.

Incident Controller Steve Kennedy says crews are making the most of favourable conditions this morning, as winds are forecast to increase this afternoon and continue tomorrow.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

