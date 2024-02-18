Port Hills Fire Update #16

Overnight drone flights across the Port Hills fireground
have identified hotspots that ground crews will be targeting
in today’s firefighting operations.
Fire and
Emergency’s specialist drone crew began their work after
sunset last night, and early this morning a helicopter also
carrying thermal imaging equipment has flown the full 24km
perimeter of the fireground. The thermal images pinpoint
areas of extreme heat that could reignite, including many
that are not easily spotted from the ground.
There are
86 firefighters and other personnel working on the fire
today, supported by diggers and bulldozers. Five helicopters
are also available.
Incident Controller Steve Kennedy
says crews are making the most of favourable conditions this
morning, as winds are forecast to increase this afternoon
and continue tomorrow.
The investigation into the
cause of the fire is
continuing.
