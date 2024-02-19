Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Building Infrastructure Faster Pays Off For Local Communities

Monday, 19 February 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: Infrastructure NZ

The expediated reopening of State Highway 25A on the Coromandel Peninsula following the damaging storm events of January 2023 increased GDP in the region by $85.88 million, according to a new report released by Infrastructure New Zealand.

“This is a great local economic story, brought about by excellent planning, co-operation and delivery from the public and private infrastructure sectors working together,” says Infrastructure New Zealand Chief Executive, Nick Leggett.

Infrastructure New Zealand delivered the report to Minister of Transport Hon Simeon Brown last week. The paper consists of a SH25A Taparahi Bridge Replacement Case Study and associated economic benefits to help inform the Government’s infrastructure plans and improve New Zealand’s planning, consenting and procurement systems.

“Considering the scale of the damage, which included the total loss of a 100-metre section of the road, the speed of delivery for reopening SH25A is an extraordinary achievement and illustrates that if we get the policy and regulatory settings right, New Zealand can build vital infrastructure rapidly and to a high standard.”

Nick Leggett notes these are impressive figures and says they highlight the value of the accelerated rebuild, but the real value lies with the local community and businesses that have benefitted from the increase in economic activity due to the reinstatement of SH25A.

“By studying what made the SH25A project so successful we can learn how to gain significant efficiencies and faster delivery of key infrastructure projects in the future,” says Leggett.

The report sets out several standout factors that facilitated the accelerated completion of SH25A.

“With an infrastructure deficit of more than $200 billion New Zealand cannot rely on emergency situations such as that experienced in the Coromandel to drive high performance and faster pace in the building of our critical infrastructure,” says Leggett. “As the report advises, we need to adopt streamlined consenting, client and alliancing approaches, without compromising design standards or the quality of the structure.”

Infrastructure New Zealand is encouraging Government ministers to adopt the report’s key recommendations, including empowering the NZTA board and senior management to adopt a mature approach to procurement and Government infrastructure agencies driving efficiency through standardisation, where appropriate.

The report also recognises that New Zealand’s planning and consenting attitudes must be improved to hasten the building of infrastructure for wider economic gains.

“Currently value is solely recognised by what is lowest cost, whereas real value is achieved through more careful planning followed by faster delivery of projects that do not cut corners on design or materials. This provides a rapid return for economic productivity and allows local communities and businesses to recover faster,” says Leggett.

The SH25A Taparahi Bridge Replacement Case Study and associated economic benefits report is available in full at http://infrastructure.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Infrastructure-NZ-SH25A-Taparahi-Bridge-Case-Study-DIGITAL.pdf.

Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

