Police Turn Up The Heat In Theft Investigation

Police have made an arrest over a brazen theft from a trade store in Westgate late last month.

The theft, at an address on Northside Drive, was reported around 5.20pm on Sunday 21 January.

Waitematā West Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says Police have been making extensive enquiries into the incident.

“Police allege two people entered the premises, picking up several items, before intentionally setting off the fire alarm and exiting the address with those items.”

Police have since reviewed several hours of CCTV footage to identify persons believed to be involved.

As a result of our enquiries, Waitematā executed three search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau in the last week, and have arrested two females.

“The women, aged 42 and 43, are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, Tuesday 20 February,” Inspector Edwards says.

“They have been charged with multiple counts of shoplifting, as well as the charge of giving false alarm of fire.”

A 35-year-old male who is currently remanded in custody on unrelated matters has also been charged in relation to this incident.

Inspector Edwards says Police understand this was a frustrating incident for the business impacted, as well as others who were in the premises at the time.

“It is a serious offence to knowingly give false alarm of a fire, and to use it as a distraction to allegedly take items from a business is concerning.

“We thank those who were impacted on the day for their patience and hope these arrests bring reassurance to those who were there.

“I would also like to commend our staff for their work in identifying the alleged offenders and holding them to account.”

