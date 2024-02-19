Amberley Fire Brigade Takes The Plunge To Support Mental Health

The Amberley Fire Brigade is diving headfirst into a 24-hour swimming challenge to rally support for individuals battling mental health struggles. On February 24th and 25th, the team will brave the waters of the Amberley pool, symbolising the resilience required to navigate mental health challenges.

"As frontline responders, we witness the toll that mental health challenges take on individuals and families. We wanted to do something physically demanding to symbolise the strength needed to overcome these struggles,” says Chris Reeves, one of the organising firefighters participating in the swim.

To kick off the fundraising initiative, the brigade will host a Gala Dinner on February 23rd, an evening of celebration and entertainment. Hosted by league star Richie Barnett, the event promises live music, delectable cuisine, and a live auction featuring exclusive items.

The Gala aims to raise funds crucial for youth mental health charity I Am Hope, which currently costs $500,000 monthly to provide essential counselling services via its Gumboot Friday platform.

“The commitment and determination shown by the Amberley Fire Brigade in organising this event and taking on a gruelling challenge and organising this massive dinner is legendary. Their efforts will make a huge difference in supporting our mission to provide free counselling and mental health support to young people across New Zealand.

“We owe it to these amazing people in our community, like the Amberley Fire Brigade, for keeping our support going strong for kids who need it most,” says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

Reeves is encouraging local businesses and individuals to show their support by booking tables or sponsoring the event. "This glamorous evening promises to be the highlight of the calendar, and we urge the community to join us in our mission to support mental health," he says.

KEY INFORMATION

Gala dinner: February 23, 6 PM at the Amberley Tin Shed, Amberley Domain

Swim date: 12 PM Saturday 24 February to 12 PM on Sunday 25 February at Amberley Pool

Price: Table of 10 - $1,500

Book your table now: email hamish@hpa.co.nz

Sponsorships: Gold - $4,000 / Bronze - $2,500

Donate:

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/amberley-fire-brigade-swim-for-hope

