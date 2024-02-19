Tim Macindoe Announced As New Hamilton East Ward Councillor

It’s official, Tim Macindoe has been confirmed as the new Hamilton East Ward Councillor.

Macindoe received 5874 votes, 3666 ahead of Leo Liu, who received 2208 votes.

With special votes now included, the final results are:

MACINDOE, Tim 5874

LIU, Leo 2208

NAND, Jenny 1894

GONZALEZ, Jose 1265

BRISTER, Richard 1065

SMART, Anna 832

WEST, Michael 658

HENDERSON, Horiana 520

TANG, Tony 509

MCDONALD, John 478

NG, Jono 430

LEPINA, Marie-Claire 315

GIELEN, Jacobus 217

BECH, Aksel Danger 84

TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82

STRATFORD, Roger 27

The final returns rate is 22.12%, being 12,475 votes.

Macindoe will be sworn in at a Council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday 20 February).

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said, “Thank you to all the Hamiltonians on the east side of the river who made an effort to vote.

“This by-election was triggered when Cr Ryan Hamilton was elected to parliament in October, so the timing was challenging – we were required by law to hold the final voting day no earlier than 17 February.

“The timing of the by-election in relation to the general election, the holiday season and tertiary term are all factors which are likely to have impacted voting.

“There’s also a nationwide trend toward lower voter turnout in local elections.”

The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 are available at at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

