Tim Macindoe Announced As New Hamilton East Ward Councillor
It’s official, Tim Macindoe has been confirmed as the new Hamilton East Ward Councillor.
Macindoe received 5874 votes, 3666 ahead of Leo Liu, who received 2208 votes.
With special votes now included, the final results are:
MACINDOE, Tim 5874
LIU, Leo 2208
NAND, Jenny 1894
GONZALEZ, Jose 1265
BRISTER, Richard 1065
SMART, Anna 832
WEST, Michael 658
HENDERSON, Horiana 520
TANG, Tony 509
MCDONALD, John 478
NG, Jono 430
LEPINA, Marie-Claire 315
GIELEN, Jacobus 217
BECH, Aksel Danger 84
TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82
STRATFORD, Roger 27
The final returns rate is 22.12%, being 12,475 votes.
Macindoe will be sworn in at a Council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday 20 February).
Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said, “Thank you to all the Hamiltonians on the east side of the river who made an effort to vote.
“This by-election was triggered when Cr Ryan Hamilton was elected to parliament in October, so the timing was challenging – we were required by law to hold the final voting day no earlier than 17 February.
“The timing of the by-election in relation to the general election, the holiday season and tertiary term are all factors which are likely to have impacted voting.
“There’s also a nationwide trend toward lower voter turnout in local elections.”
The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 are available at at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.