Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Port Hills Fire Update #22

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The colder weather combined with a small amount of rain overnight on Monday helped cool the Port Hills fireground, but this has made for challenging, slippery conditions on Tuesday.

Incident Commander Steve Kennedy says safety of the crews has been the priority.

"The crews have been working on hotspots, including skid sites, with heavy machinery in difficult conditions today, but we’ve been working carefully to ensure our people stay safe.

"We have made good progress and now have fewer hotspots to eliminate on Wednesday.

"This means we will review our requirements for resources and reduce or number of crews and equipment on the ground tomorrow, in part to give some of our hard-working volunteers a rest, but people can be assured we will be able to respond quickly should the situation on the ground change."

Steve Kennedy says he appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as the operations continue.

"I also want to acknowledge the co-operation between all the response agencies and organisations involved in this response."

The rain on Tuesday morning did reduce the fire danger somewhat, but Steve Kennedy says this won’t last.

"The winds this afternoon will dry any moisture out very quicky and the fire danger conditions will be elevated once again.

"On the fireground we will be able to manage this with the crews we have, but it’s important for people to stay very aware about the work they do during the day. Hot-work or spark-generating work, which includes mowing lawns, should be done earlier in the day when it is cooler."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Early Valley cordon has been removed this afternoon as we no longer need access to that area to be restricted for operational reasons.

The other cordons remain in place. Details and a map of the cordon locations are on the Christchurch City Council newsline: https://newsline.ccc.govt.nz/.../port-hills-fire-update.

This will be the last update today unless significant developments occur tonight. The next update will be on Wednesday.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 