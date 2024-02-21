Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand - Event Update

As you will be aware, the fire that began in the Port Hills of Christchurch on February 14, 2024, has significantly impacted Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP), the scheduled venue for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand from March 1-3, 2024.

Emergency response efforts have been swift and effective, thanks to the tireless work of the emergency responder crews and our mates at CAP. At this time, the situation remains in the hands of the fire service and the full extent of the impact on the Port Hills, CAP, and surrounding areas is yet to be fully determined.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the complete cancellation of Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand for 2024. Despite exhaustive efforts by the Crankworx team, the CAP crew, and our friends at ChristchurchNZ, we have been left with no choice due to the extensive damage to the courses and ongoing safety concerns on the site, making it impossible to proceed with the event as planned for March 1-3, 2024.

We are deeply saddened by this decision and recognise the impact it has on each of you. Our thoughts and support remain with the teams on the ground who are tirelessly engaged in firefighting, assessment, and containment efforts.

If you can, please support Christchurch Foundation’s Port Hills regeneration efforts – Port Hills Fire Regeneration | Christchurch Foundation

Please note that Crankworx Rotorua remains scheduled and on track for March 16-24, 2024.

Thank you for your patience and understanding, while we navigate these uncertain times.

Ngā mihi nui ki a koutou katoa (“Acknowledgements to you all”)

We are grateful to our partners for standing by us during this challenging period: Crankworx World Tour, New Zealand Major Events, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch Adventure Park, Christchurch Airport, ITM and all of our Suppliers, Athletes, Volunteers, Media, Spectators and the community of Christchurch.

