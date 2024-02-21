Fatal Crash, State Highway 43, The Forgotten Highway

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 43, also known as The Forgotten Highway.

At around 8.40am on Tuesday 20 February Police were alerted to a vehicle submerged in a waterway beside State Highway 43, in Tangarakau Gorge. Attending Police established that a person was in the vehicle, deceased.

The formal identification process is underway.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

