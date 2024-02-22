Mega Weekend Coming To The Capital

Next weekend is going to be the busiest it has been all summer so check out what’s on, prepare for heavier traffic on roads and footpaths, and let’s make sure everyone has a great, and safe, time.

From the hills to the harbour, there’s something for everyone next weekend. There’ll be lots of visitors to the city as well, so we can expect a bit of congestion around the place. Let’s be patient, welcoming, and celebrate the occasion.

New Zealand Fringe Festival

16 Feb - Sat 9 Mar | Various locations

NZ Fringe Festival returns in February for the 34th year as the leading open-access arts festival in Aotearoa. The festival features 800+ artists from Aotearoa and abroad, performing at 50 venues across Pōneke. More info at fringe.co.nz

Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts

23 February – 17 March | Various locations

A world-class selection of contemporary arts experiences returns to the capital in 2024. Held every two years since 1986, Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts (ANZFA) celebrates creativity in all its forms.

www.festival.nz

Vantage National Masters Hockey Tournament

25 February – 2 March

National Hockey Stadium | Mt Albert Park \ Berhampore

A record 98 teams comprising 2000 athletes aged 35-70+ compete for national bragging rights in this week-long tournament.

International Cricket Australia Test

29 Feb – 4 March | Cello Basin Reserve

The BLACKCAPS play their first test against Australia at the iconic Cello Basin Reserve.

www.nzc.nz

Frank Kitts Park play area

Thursday 29 February – Blessing and opening

Weekend 2 & 3 March – Opening weekend celebrations and activities

Celebrate the opening of the new look playground with an official opening and a weekend of family friendly fun and activities.

Botanic Garden ki Pāekaka play area

Friday 1 March – Blessing and opening

Sun 3 March – Botanic Garden play area activities

Celebrate the opening of the new look playground with an official opening and a day of family friendly fun and activities.

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero

Fri 1 March | 7pm

TSB Bank Arena | Queens Wharf

Queens of the Stone Age are heading to Pōneke with ‘The End Is Nero’ Summer 2024 Australian and New Zealand tour, the band’s first appearance in Australasia since 2018.

Dragon Boat Festival

1-3 March | Wellington Waterfront

Teams from around the country and the world descend on Wellington for the festival in March and enjoy racing with a backdrop like no other – the buildings of Wellington City sitting right alongside the harbour.

dragonboatfestival.org.nz

Wellington Pride Festival 2024

1-17 March | Various locations

Celebrate the LGBTQI+ communities with events and activities all around Pōneke. Full festival programme at wellingtonpridefestival.com/festival2024

Cruise ships

Sat 2 March

Cruise liners The Grand Princess (3100) and Pacific Encounter (2600) will be in town.

PARK(ing) Day

Sat 2 Mar | 9am-5pm | Cuba Street

Enjoy a day where creatives and community groups take over Cuba Street car parks. PARK(ing) Day's mission is to improve the quality of the urban human habitat… at least until the meter runs out! Check out the details at fringe.co.nz/show/parking-day-2024

Children’s Day celebrations

Sun 3 Mar | Queens Wharf

Play your way this Children’s Day! The waterfront is full of activities for tamariki and whānau to play and celebrate all it means to be a child.

wellington.govt.nz/childrens-day

Newtown Festival

Sun 3 March | 9.30am – 5pm

Side-streets until 8.30pm, venues until late

Aotearoa’s greatest FREE music festival and street fair – 16 outdoor stages, 8 local venues, 1000+ performers. One magnificent day, a family friendly cultural extravaganza of music, dance, circus, parades, free kids’ rides, street cafés, 420+ stalls selling arts, crafts, fashion, treasure, including a vast range of international street food!

Newtownfestival.org.nz

Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United

Sun 3 March | 5pm

Sky Stadium

The Phoenix men are ready to conquer the field as they face off against Adelaide United at Sky Stadium.

wellingtonphoenix.com

Marvel: Te Whakaaturanga Mārohirohi o Te Ao

Tākina | until 28 April 2024

Marvel fans (and yet to be Marvel fans) still have time to immerse themselves in the franchise’s 85-year comic and film history. Don’t miss out on this exclusive to the capital exhibition, featuring rare artifacts, original comic art, film props, costumes, immersive designs and exclusive memorabilia, getting fans up close with iconic Marvel Heroes, films and comics.

With lots of events comes congestion and some street closures for organiser access, set-up, pack down, and primarily for the health and safety of all.

It’s recommended that car users consider alternative routes or modes of transport during some of the major events, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes.

Full details of street closures can be found at: wellington.govt.nz/road-works.

