Fatal Crash: SH 77, Windwhistle

A person has died following a serious crash at Windwhistle in Selwyn this afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Road (State Highway 77) and Leaches Road about 1.30pm.

One driver suffered minor injuries, while the other died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions remain in place. Motorists can use NZTA's Journey Planner(link is external) tool for the latest road updates.

