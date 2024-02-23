Message From Taupō Police After Hilltop Incident

Police have identified the person they are seeking following an incident in Taupō’s Hilltop area this afternoon. The man remains at large and police from Taupō, and the wider Bay of Plenty Policing District remain in the area.

“You know who you are, your family knows who you are, and we know who you are so let’s get this squared away,” Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards says.

“It’s time to front-up as this isn’t going away, so it’s best you come and see us at the Taupō Police station sooner rather than later.”

After identifying the man and establishing there was no wider risk to the community, Police were able to lift the lockdown at five schools and a kindergarten and shrink the area covered by cordons about 5pm. Schools will reopen as usual tomorrow.

“We know this has been incredibly unsettling for some people, and I want to thank the community, the schools and the whānau who have been affected by this.

“The community is going to see Police out and about and we’ll be visiting schools to provide that reassurance and thank the kids for being brave and listening to instructions during what was a pretty unsettling time for them.”

Inspector Edwards says Police will be making enquiries with associates, friends and family of the man in the effort to locate him.

“That means the community is going to see us out and about as we carry out those reassurance patrols, knock on doors and execute search warrants.

“Thank you to everyone in the area for your patience while we do this work.”

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Police 111, referencing the event number P057866209.

