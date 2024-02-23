Dargaville And Baylys Beach Urged To Reduce Water Use

Residents in Dargaville and Baylys Beach are urged to reduce water use after use has risen slightly since Level 3 water restrictions came into force on 12 February.

Since being called on to save water, residents and businesses in the restricted area have used an extra 103m3 per day compared with the ten days prior to restrictions.

General Manager Infrastructure, Anin Nama, says that while we’ve seen a slight lift in water flow in the river, it is not enough to get us out of the woods.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their efforts so far. Please continue to report any leaks so we can stop any water waste and talk to your friends, family and neighbours to make sure they’re aware of the restrictions," says Anin.

“The small increase in flow is comforting, but without significant rainfall on the radar, we still need to reduce our water use to ensure everyone has enough for their daily needs. We want to avoid Level 4 restrictions if we can.”

Under Level 3, residents and businesses on town supply water in Dargaville and Baylys Beach can not:

· Use water blasters, trigger nozzle hoses or hand-held hoses to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas.

· Use sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns or gardens.

· Use mains supply to fill swimming pools.

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ankush Mittal advises that even with restrictions in place, it’s important to keep up healthy habits.

“Wash your hands for 20 seconds using warm water and soap and be sure to dry them thoroughly. You should always wash your hands after going to the toilet and before preparing food or drink,” says Dr Mittal.

“During hot weather don’t forget to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Make sure babies, toddlers and elderly people are kept hydrated and are not exposed to too much sun.”

If you’re heading to the Northland Field Days, take water, sunscreen and hat and swing by the Kaipara District Council stand to enjoy some shade and talk to your elected members. The Library team will be there with books to give away and Council planners will be on site between 10am and 2pm to answer your development questions.

If you find a leak, report it immediately to 0800 727 059.

For water-saving tips, go to bewaterwise.org.nz

For ongoing updates on water restrictions sign up to Antenno, follow Council’s Facebook page or the Kaipara District Council website.

