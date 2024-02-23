Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dargaville And Baylys Beach Urged To Reduce Water Use

Friday, 23 February 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Residents in Dargaville and Baylys Beach are urged to reduce water use after use has risen slightly since Level 3 water restrictions came into force on 12 February.

Since being called on to save water, residents and businesses in the restricted area have used an extra 103m3 per day compared with the ten days prior to restrictions.

General Manager Infrastructure, Anin Nama, says that while we’ve seen a slight lift in water flow in the river, it is not enough to get us out of the woods.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their efforts so far. Please continue to report any leaks so we can stop any water waste and talk to your friends, family and neighbours to make sure they’re aware of the restrictions," says Anin.

“The small increase in flow is comforting, but without significant rainfall on the radar, we still need to reduce our water use to ensure everyone has enough for their daily needs. We want to avoid Level 4 restrictions if we can.”

Under Level 3, residents and businesses on town supply water in Dargaville and Baylys Beach can not:

· Use water blasters, trigger nozzle hoses or hand-held hoses to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas.

· Use sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns or gardens.

· Use mains supply to fill swimming pools.

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ankush Mittal advises that even with restrictions in place, it’s important to keep up healthy habits.

“Wash your hands for 20 seconds using warm water and soap and be sure to dry them thoroughly. You should always wash your hands after going to the toilet and before preparing food or drink,” says Dr Mittal.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“During hot weather don’t forget to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Make sure babies, toddlers and elderly people are kept hydrated and are not exposed to too much sun.”

If you’re heading to the Northland Field Days, take water, sunscreen and hat and swing by the Kaipara District Council stand to enjoy some shade and talk to your elected members. The Library team will be there with books to give away and Council planners will be on site between 10am and 2pm to answer your development questions.

If you find a leak, report it immediately to 0800 727 059.

For water-saving tips, go to bewaterwise.org.nz

For ongoing updates on water restrictions sign up to Antenno, follow Council’s Facebook page or the Kaipara District Council website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 