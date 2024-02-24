Port Hills Update #27

Fire crews have been digging out and extinguishing hot spots in the area of the Christchurch Adventure Park which were identified by drones last night.

Incident Commander Steve Kennedy says crews carrying out this work are having to deal with underground tree roots burning at significantly higher temperatures than the surface temperatures of the hot spots identified on last night’s drone flight, some in excess of 200°C.

"Today’s high temperatures and predicted strong North-Westerly winds mean our crews will be working in trying conditions to get these deep-seated fires extinguished," he says.

"We also have a crew still working on the forestry skid sites, continuing to pull them apart and extinguish."

Steve Kennedy urges everyone to remember that Canterbury is in a prohibited fire season and outdoor fires are banned.

People are asked to take extra care with any activity that could start a fire, including hot works like grinding and welding, as well as mowing.

Anyone seeing smoke should call 111 straight away.

This is the only Port Hills fire update for today unless there is a significant development.

