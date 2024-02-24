Fatal crash, Tanners Point

Police can confirm one person has died and one person is in critical condition following a crash on State Highway 2 this evening in Western Bay of Plenty.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Tanners Point, between Katikati and Waihi, about 4:50pm.

The road remains closed, and the Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

