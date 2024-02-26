Critical Repair Work To SH1 Dome Valley Tonight

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that critical works to reinstate a median wire rope on SH1 Dome Valley will take place tonight.

A stop/go lane closure will be set up from 7pm tonight (26 February), with work commencing at 8:30pm. This is expected to take approximately 4 hours.

This critical work will reinstate approximately 1km of median rope wire which was struck on Saturday morning. Due to the location and length of the strike, the entire barrier must be reinstated, along with the installation of new posts along the damaged section.

Flexible median safety barriers were put in place along this stretch of road due to its poor safety record. This strike shows how important these safety interventions are at helping to prevent a head-on crash.

NZTA is also reminding motorists that SH1 Brynderwyn Hills is now closed while critical restoration work is completed.

Three scenic detour options are available during the closure:

Cove Road route, suggested for lighter vehicles, adding about 20 minutes to their journey

Paparoa to Oakleigh route, a deviation to the west from Brynderwyn Hills via just south of Whangārei, can be used by trucks and trucks with trailers up to 50 tonnes.

State Highways 12 and 14 through Dargaville and on to Whangārei can be used by all vehicles but must be used by high productivity motor vehicles (HPMV).

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills will open at 11:59pm Wednesday 27 March, for six days over the Easter period from 12:01am 28 March to 11:59pm 2 April.

The road will then close again at 12:01am on Wednesday 3 April until 11:59pm Sunday 12 May to complete the remaining work that requires a full closure. Work will be done as quickly as possible.

NZTA thanks motorists in advance as we carry out this ongoing work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

