Traffic Lights Improve Safety At The Parton Road And Tara Road Roundabout

New signalised pedestrian crossings at the Parton Road and Tara Road roundabout in Pāpāmoa will be fully operational from tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

The lights on the four new raised pedestrian crossings will only operate when activated by people wanting to cross. Once activated, traffic will be stopped for approximately thirty seconds at a time, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely.

The raised pedestrian crossings were installed to improve safety for people walking or cycling in the area and will help school children and a growing number of residents navigate the busy area.

We encourage road users to take extra care while traveling through the area while everybody gets used to the changes. Give-way rules when entering the roundabout continue to apply.



