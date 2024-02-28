Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wheelie Bins Are Here

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 9:22 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

New wheelie bins – which replace plastic rubbish bags – are being wheeled out in Marlborough.

From Monday, 4 March, wheelie bins will be delivered, area by area, to households in Marlborough. Delivery will continue until all areas have been covered and in time for the 1 July launch of the new service.

Please keep using your rubbish bags until the end of June – wheelie bins will not be emptied until the new service launches on 1 July.

The first area to have wheelie bins delivered is Dry Hills and the area between Alabama Road and Wither Road and west to Howick Road.

Wheelie bins will be delivered to the kerbside where residents should place them for collection when the new service rolls out.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas said there are approximately 36,000 bins being delivered so people should not worry if they think they’ve been missed. If you have not received your bin by the beginning of June please contact Council.

Rubbish bags will not be collected after 1 July and while Council has a limited supply left, most supermarkets in the region have stopped selling them.

“People can use up their supply of rubbish bags but from 1 July these will not be collected from the kerbside. Council will continue to accept them at transfer stations, the Waste Sorting Centre, or the Resource Recovery Centre, but that option will be removed as demand diminishes,” Mark said.

You can redeem your rubbish bag voucher at Council’s Blenheim or Picton Service Centres or get a rebate until 30 June this year. While stocks last, rubbish bags are available to buy from Council’s Blenheim or Picton Service Centre either individually ($1.85), in packs of 10 ($18.50) or packs of 52 ($96.00).

The new and expanded kerbside collection service covers Blenheim, Grovetown, Havelock, Picton, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek and Tua Marina with household waste collected one week and recycling the next. Two wheelie bins will be delivered to each household - one for household waste and one for recycling, except glass, which will go into the maroon crate currently used for recycling.

For more information on collection areas and days go to Council’s Smart Maps page: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/kerbside

If you have questions about the new system go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/Kerbside-FAQs phone Council on 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

