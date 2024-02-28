Christchurch City Council’s New Monstrous Rates Hike Unacceptable

Responding to Christchurch City Council’s (CCC) proposed rates rise of 13.24% for the 2023/24 financial year, Taxpayers’ Union Researcher, Alex Murphy, said:

"Over the last several years, Christchurch City Council has developed a shambolic reputation for its poor leadership and wasteful spending."

Time and again, CCC have failed to deliver even the most basic of projects on time or under budget. There is no reason why Christchurch’s ratepayers should be forced to cough up more and more money to keep bailing their council out.

"And with well over 5000 full-time staff – a third of which are on salaries over a hundred grand – it’s evident that the potential savings are there in abundance – the councillors just need to find them."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

