Man arrested in relation to Mount Albert homicide

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a homicide in Mount Albert on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, was initially arrested for assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson, Auckland City CIB, says Police investigating the incident on He Ana Way have now charged the 25-year-old with murder.

“He will appear via an audio-visual link in the Auckland District Court today.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson says the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

“While our enquiries are continuing, we can advise we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for any information which may assist us with our investigation.”

This can be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240226/2541.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to release the name of the victim, but will look to do so in due course.

Updates will be provided as available, however as the matter is before the Court, we are limited in further comment around the incident.

