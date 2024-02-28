Update - Search For Missing Hiker, Taruarua

Police and LandSAR are continuing the search for a man in his early 70s missing in the Tararua Forest Park.

Family and friends have joined the search operation this afternoon and their efforts are being coordinated by Police and LandSAR.

Police would like stress that all search efforts must be coordinated to avoid compromising ongoing search activity.

Police and LandSAR have been searching the Waiopehu Hut area since Monday afternoon.

The RNZAF have provided valuable assistance with NH90 helicopter support and accommodation at Base Ohakea.

LandSAR groups from Wellington, Tararua, Horowhenua, Wairapa, Palmerston North, Whanganui and Turangi have provided trained and experienced searchers and Amateur Radio Communications (ARERC) have provided communications support.

Search activity has included trained LandSAR trackers, Police and LandSAR search dogs, and aerial search by NH90 and Amalgamated Helicopters.

Police would like to hear from anyone hiking in the area between Waiopehu and Gable End Ridge 5am Monday to the afternoon on Monday 26 February.

If you have any information that may assist the search, please contact Police on 105 and reference event number P057910138.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

