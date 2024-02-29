Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Sign Damage Expensive And Dangerous

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Road and trail sign vandalism in the Hurunui District is hitting the pockets of rate payers.

In the past few months there has been a spate of damage to Give Way, Stop, Railway warning signs and speed limit signs on the district’s roads, as well as trail marker signs on the St James Cycle Trail.

Hurunui Police Sergeant Rob Irvine said that road signs are generally targeted by larger vehicles such as four-wheel-drives and big sedans like Commodores and Falcons, which are also used as ‘skid cars.’ Anecdotally he has heard the offenders are young people.

“It appears people are doing it for kicks and don’t realise the potential consequences of their actions if the signs cannot be read or seen, or have been removed.”

He said the public can report this behaviour to the police by dialling 111 or *555 if it is happening at the time or *105, with details of licence plate, model of vehicle, time and location.

Reports of sign damage by firearms has been seen and reported on the St James Cycle Trail, and on signs closer to Hanmer Springs.

“This is a whole different safety aspect,” said Sergeant Irvine.

He urged the use of the Rural Lookout app, an easy-to-use method for reporting crime which is instant and accurate.

“It gives us a good picture of where the crimes are happening because it has geo-location.”

Mark Inglis, St James Cycle Trail Manager, has been saddened by the bullets that have gone through the signs he and his trail network team has worked hard to design and install. The frustrating damage includes fences and gates where the offenders can gain access.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

He listed Acheron Road, Tophouse Road, Edwards Road, and Mailings Pass as targeted areas, as mostly the damage is in drivable areas.

“The real worry is that people are parallel to the track when they’re firing generally at night, which is also illegal on public conservation land.”

He said a well-used trail is a safe trail, and urges recreational use to continue.

Inglis does attempt to repair the damaged signs as best he can for the graffiti-damaged and knocked over signs, but bullet holes are not so easy to fix.

“The cost is $70-$1000 to replace a sign, and that is cost to the very limited trail maintenance funds and it’s money that’s not being used to maintain the trails.”

Inglis urged people to contact him if they see damage in the St James Conservation area, through the St James Cycle Trail Facebook page, or contacting the Department of Conservation.

Hurunui District Council’s Operations Manager - Roading Charlie Hutt said it is the responsibility of councils to replace damaged signs, but it’s a cost they’d rather not have to spend from the rates they receive each year.

“We strive to provide the best services to our communities throughout the district, and it’s frustrating when we have to spend money on this as a result of people’s bad behaviour, instead of on key infrastructure and essential community needs.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 