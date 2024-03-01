Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ōtepoti Dunedin Turning Pink For P!nk

Friday, 1 March 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Here Comes the Weekend, and Dunedin is painting the town pink in preparation to host pop sensation P!NK and the thousands of fans flocking to the city to see her concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday 5 March.

Over 32,000 plus tickets have been sold to her Summer Carnival concert next week. This will be the third time she has put on a show for Dunedin, having first performed at the Town Hall in 2002 and most recently at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2018.

Ōtepoti Dunedin is making sure to Get the Party Started from the minute P!nk arrives at Dunedin Airport so that her family and crew will feel the warm welcome celebrating her return to the city. The city is already blushing pink to share the love and show its excitement.

Visitors can expect to see a Bridge of Light across the city with many of Dunedin’s iconic buildings being lit up in pink from tonight and over the weekend, including Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Dunedin Railway Station, Dunedin Airport, Tūhura Otago Museum, Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Grand Casino and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Dunedin Venues CEO, Terry Davies says “Having an international act of P!nk’s calibre is a huge coup for the city, we know that on Tuesday night the city will be buzzing. It will be an outstanding show and the economic impact will be felt everywhere.

We want to show promoters that Dunedin gets right in behind their acts, so it's exciting to see the plans for turning Dunedin pink for P!nk emerge.”

Businesses and venues have special treats planned too; pink themed drinks and warm up events prior to the concert are coming together nicely. Tūhura Otago Museum plans to be a Funhouse with live music and facepainting at its pre-Pink Party.

The DCC wants to see how everyone is sharing in the excitement by using the hashtag #PinkDunedin on their social media channels to help build the buzz around the city.

Share your outfit, shop window, pink cupcakes, pink decorations – anything that celebrates and shows True Love for P!nk. Take a photo of one of the many buildings that will be lit up in pink and glittering in the air over the weekend in anticipation of the show.

It’s also important for concert goers to plan ahead and take advantage of some of the transport options available to save time and money on parking.

Who Knew about the different transport services available? Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife tours are offering a return ferry service from Port Chalmers and Portobello directly to Forsyth Barr Stadium. There is also a free Park N Ride bus service departing from St Kilda, Mosgiel, and the Octagon to Forth Street near the stadium.

“We want everyone to have a Feel Good Time. That’s why we’re doing all we can to help fans get to see P!nk as smoothly and safely as possible,”

Head to the DunedinNZ website so you’re not the Last to Know all the information and options to choose from to get you to and from the concert: www.dunedinnz.com/pink

© Scoop Media

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
