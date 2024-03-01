Police Continue To Investigate Waikaia Arson
Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, Gore Police:
Police investigating the arson of a Waikaia
property have identified one of
the vehicles previously sought, along with further offending potentially
linked.
Prior to the arson of the
property, it is believed items such as, a weed
eater and chainsaws were stolen from the address.
Police have
now been made aware of similar dishonesty offending in
the
Waikaia township, where similar items were stolen, and Police are
investigating the potential link between these previous dishonesty offences
and the arson.
Police have ruled out any involvement in arson
or dishonesty offending of the
ute driver, police previously sought to speak to.
Police continue work to
identify the driver of the red vehicle seen in
the
Waikaia- Riversdale Road area around the time of the arson, as we would like
to speak to them.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who was victim to burglaries
of similar
equipment, or who may have information about suspicious activity, that have
not yet reported information to Police.
Police also seek any dashcam
footage from the Waikaia-Riversdale Road area
between 12am and 2 am on Wednesday 21 February.
If you have
information in relation to the red vehicle, Dashcam footage
of
the Riversdale-Waikaia Road area, were a victim to dishonesty offending or
have any information that may assist in our investigation please contact
Police.
You can report information to
Police on 105 or online via
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference
file number: 240222/8704.
Alternatively, you can report information
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.