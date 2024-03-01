Police Continue To Investigate Waikaia Arson

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, Gore Police:

Police investigating the arson of a Waikaia property have identified one of

the vehicles previously sought, along with further offending potentially

linked.

Prior to the arson of the property, it is believed items such as, a weed

eater and chainsaws were stolen from the address.

Police have now been made aware of similar dishonesty offending in the

Waikaia township, where similar items were stolen, and Police are

investigating the potential link between these previous dishonesty offences

and the arson.

Police have ruled out any involvement in arson or dishonesty offending of the

ute driver, police previously sought to speak to.

Police continue work to identify the driver of the red vehicle seen in the

Waikaia- Riversdale Road area around the time of the arson, as we would like

to speak to them.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was victim to burglaries of similar

equipment, or who may have information about suspicious activity, that have

not yet reported information to Police.

Police also seek any dashcam footage from the Waikaia-Riversdale Road area

between 12am and 2 am on Wednesday 21 February.

If you have information in relation to the red vehicle, Dashcam footage of

the Riversdale-Waikaia Road area, were a victim to dishonesty offending or

have any information that may assist in our investigation please contact

Police.

You can report information to Police on 105 or online via

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference

file number: 240222/8704.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

