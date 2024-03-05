Homicide investigation underway in Raglan

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders: A homicide investigation has been launched after Police responded to a report that a person had been located deceased on Ohautira Road, Raglan this morning. The area remains cordoned while a scene examination is undertaken, and area searches are conducted. The community will continue see a significant Police presence in the area while enquiries are conducted to establish what has occurred. Police urge anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact us via 105, referencing file number 240305/1701 or Operation Nikau.Updates will be issued proactively when available.

Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws

Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...

