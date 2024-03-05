Water Restrictions Lifted For Remaining Parts Of Queenstown Lakes District

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has lifted water restrictions in Arthur’s Point, Lake Hāwea and Luggate. There are currently no restrictions in place across the district.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason thanked residents and visitors for their efforts in reducing water usage but noted the importance of continuing to use water wisely.

“Whilst the start of autumn means we might be out of the woods for now, it’s clear that climate change will continue to affect the pattern of rainfall across our district,” he said.

“Council continues to make significant investment in our water network. Alongside this we can all make positive decisions that will help conserve water throughout the year so we’re better placed to manage demand at peak times.”

A range of water conservation tips can be found on the QLDC website here: qldc.govt.nz/water-saving-tips

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

