Wheelie Bin Rollout Starts

Let’s get it sorted – Marlborough’s wheelie bin rollout is underway.

Wheelie bins are now being delivered, area by area, to Marlborough households. Delivery will continue until all areas have been covered, in time for the 1 July launch of the new and expanded kerbside collection service.

Please keep using your rubbish bags until the end of June - the wheelie bins will not be emptied until the new service launches on 1 July.

The first area to have bins delivered is Dry Hills and the area between Alabama Road and Wither Road, and west to Howick Road. Wheelie bins will be delivered to the kerbside where residents should place them for collection when the new service rolls out.

Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas said there are about 36,000 bins being delivered and people should not worry if they think they’ve been missed. If you have not received your bin by the beginning of June please contact Council.

Rubbish bags will not be collected after 1 July. While Council has a limited supply left, most supermarkets in the region have stopped selling them.

“People can use up their supply of rubbish bags but from 1 July these will not be collected from the kerbside. Council will continue to accept them at transfer stations, the Waste Sorting Centre, or the Resource Recovery Centre, but that option will be removed as demand diminishes,” Mark said.

You can redeem your rubbish bag voucher at Council’s Blenheim or Picton Service Centres or get a rebate until 30 June this year. While stocks last, rubbish bags are available to buy from Council’s Blenheim or Picton Service Centre either individually ($1.85), in packs of 10 ($18.50) or packs of 52 ($96.00).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The kerbside collection service covers Blenheim, Grovetown, Havelock, Picton, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek and Tua Marina with household waste collected one week and recycling the next. Two wheelie bins will be delivered to each household - one for household waste and one for recycling, except glass, which will go into the maroon crate currently used for recycling.

For more information on collection areas and days go to Council’s Smart Maps page: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/kerbside

If you have questions about the new system go to: links.marlborough.govt.nz/Kerbside-FAQs phone Council on 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

