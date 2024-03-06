Man Arrested For Aggravated Robbery Of Christchurch Pharmacy

Christchurch Police have arrested a man in relation to the aggravated robbery of a pharmacy on Langdons Road in Papanui on 23 February.

The 60-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on 6 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

