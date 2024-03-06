Crash Causing Delays, Wellington - Wellington

Police are responding to a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 2 (River Road), Moonshine Valley, near Moonshine Hill Road reported around 4:15pm.

The road is blocked and one person is reported to have moderate injuries and another has minor injuries.

The vehicles require towing and traffic management is in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to congestion in the area.

