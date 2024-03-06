Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Crash Causing Delays, Wellington - Wellington

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 2 (River Road), Moonshine Valley, near Moonshine Hill Road reported around 4:15pm.

The road is blocked and one person is reported to have moderate injuries and another has minor injuries.

The vehicles require towing and traffic management is in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to congestion in the area.

