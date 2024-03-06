$5.34m Funding Received For Cyclone Gabrielle Road Repairs

Masterton District Council has received approval for $5.34m funding from the Government’s emergency works fund, for recovery work following Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

This money is earmarked for repair of slips and drop-outs on Blairlogie Langdale Road, Langdale Road, Masterton Castlepoint Road, Tinui Valley Road, and Mataikona Road.

Approximately half of the money has already been spent on work completed, with contracts let for further work that will be completed before the end of June.

Roading Services Manager Kaine Jaquiery said approval of the funding, which represents a 76 per cent subsidy, was good news.

“The Council has not been standing waiting for funding before undertaking road repairs following Cyclone Gabrielle – a considerable amount has already been done.

“Approval of this funding is not unexpected but is nevertheless welcome.”

