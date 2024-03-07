Know A Local Hero? Tell Us About Them

Nominations open Friday 8 March for the highest honours for volunteers in Porirua.

The Porirua Civic Awards recognise local people who have contributed to the city with their leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or commitment, often behind the scenes and out of the public eye.

"Nominees may have spent years giving up their time to make a difference, and we want to hear about it," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"We have some incredibly generous people in our city who give of their time and energy and these awards are a vital way for us to say thanks for their wonderful efforts," she says.

"I’ve been incredibly fortunate and proud to present the awards and I look forward to hearing more inspiring stories of how our people have served others and our city.

"If you know someone who has made a significant contribution to the Porirua community, please nominate them."

The categories that people can be nominated for include:

Community service

Cultural & art affairs

Educational service

Environmental

Health and wellbeing

Youth service

The Porirua Civic Awards have run annually since 1993, with more than 100 citizens recognised for their contributions.

Nominations for the 2024 Awards close 12 April 2024. Recipients will be confirmed in May with the awards night being held on 18 June 2024.

See here for more information.

