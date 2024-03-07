Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council Celebrates Pride With Joy In The City

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has proudly supported the rainbow community and various iterations of the Pride Festival and Parade for decades through funding, hosting activities, logistical support, venue subsidies and promotion – and this year is no different.

This year the Pride Festival has received funding through Council Arts and Culture and venue subsidy funds, and it’s a funding partner of the Pride Parade.

Mayor Tory Whanau, who is also speaking at a Rainbow Wellington Pride Mixer on Thursday 14 March, will be joined by other elected members and Council staff to show their commitment to celebrating diversity and the LGBTQI+ community in the parade this year.

“I am extremely proud that Wellington City Council supports the rainbow community and celebrates diversity in our city, while promoting inclusion and tolerance at the same time. This event is the perfect opportunity to do all that in absolutely fabulous style,” says the Mayor.

“Aotearoa can, and should be, a place where everyone – no matter who we are, where we’re from, how we express our gender or who we love – is supported to live happy and fulfilling lives.

“Pride is a celebration of our rainbow whānau, and there’s nothing quite like it in Pōneke. I can’t wait to see everyone decked out and proud, and having a fantastic time – whether they’re in the parade or in the crowds.”

Following the Parade, Lower Cuba Street will be closed so the celebrations can continue with live performances and entertainment, alongside local food and marketplace vendors.

Council is supporting a number of other events throughout the Pride Festival including Wellington City Libraries hosting queer friendly events and activities, there’ll be Out at the Zoo, a guided walk with Rainbow Outdoors at Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush, a Pride Picnic at the Soundshell, the Cable Car tunnels are lit up in rainbow glory, Out in the City will be at MFC, and Keith Spry Pool will be hosting its regular night for queer folks and friends.

Pride Parade road closures on Saturday 9 March:

  • Tennyson Street 12pm to 6pm (Tory Street to Cambridge Street)
  • Lower Cuba Street 7am to 12pm (Manners Street to Wakefield Street)
  • Dixon Street 2pm to 7.30pm (Taranaki Street to Victoria Street)
  • Rolling lane closure for Parade starts 5.30pm
  • Tennyson Street to Cambridge Terrace, to Courtenay Place, to Taranaki Street, into Dixon Street.
  • Floats will disperse into Victoria Street.
  • Parking Restrictions will apply around the road closures.

