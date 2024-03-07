Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Breaking Beats Brings Its Electronic Music Festival To Lower Hutt

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Electronic music fans break out the dancing shoes, Breaking Beats is coming to Lower Hutt for the first time with its new festival This is Living.

And there’s no need for the expected 4000-strong crowd to worry about a sweaty venue, the festival will be held outdoors at McEwan Park/Hikoi Reserve on 9 March.

It’s also part of Massey University’s Orientation 2024, with students set to get a taste of the Hutt as they groove to the House, Drum ‘n’ Bass, and UK Garage on offer.

This is Living features more than 25 artists across two stages including an extended set from British DJ and music producer Andy C, and Aotearoa’s own Drum ‘n’ Bass stars The Upbeats & MC Tiki. The event runs from 2pm-10.30pm.

Mayor Campbell Barry says hosting Breaking Beats in the city adds to the cultural depth of Lower Hutt.

"Electronic music fans from around Lower Hutt and our region are going to love the outdoor festival vibes. McEwan Park is the place to be this weekend."

Breaking Beats Director Chris Keimig says holding the event at McEwan Park was an easy decision.

"It’s an amazing venue for a festival, with an awesome setting that’s close to the ocean and the surrounding native bush."

He said those coming along can expect an "epic day" of world class artists performing on two separate stages.

"It’s great to be bringing some of the biggest electronic artists to Lower Hutt, and working alongside Hutt City Council to make it happen."

Limited tickets, including an option to include bus tickets to and from Wellington city are still available through Breaking Beats website.

