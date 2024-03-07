Beehive Thieves Target Cromwell Property

Cromwell Police are appealing for the public’s help
after dozens of beehives were stolen from a Mount Pisa
property.
The burglary is thought to have occurred
between Monday night and Tuesday morning this
week.
The sheer volume of hives would require a large
vehicle, ute or trailer and Police want to hear from anyone
who has seen a hive-laden vehicle, or any suspicious
activity in the Mount Pisa area, from Monday 4 March to
Tuesday 5 March.
Information can be provided via 105,
by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz,
clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file
number
240305/2110.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election. Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More