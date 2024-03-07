Beehive Thieves Target Cromwell Property

Cromwell Police are appealing for the public’s help after dozens of beehives were stolen from a Mount Pisa property.

The burglary is thought to have occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning this week.

The sheer volume of hives would require a large vehicle, ute or trailer and Police want to hear from anyone who has seen a hive-laden vehicle, or any suspicious activity in the Mount Pisa area, from Monday 4 March to Tuesday 5 March.

Information can be provided via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240305/2110.

