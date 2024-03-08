Police Seek Information After Assault In Levin

Horowhenua Police are seeking assistance from the public after an assault in Levin.

Police were alerted to an assault at a commercial property on Bath Street around 6pm on Wednesday 6 March, which then moved to Oxford Street.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.

You can report information to Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ please reference file number: 240307/8680.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

