Fatality Following Fire, Normanby, South Taranaki

Police can confirm that an infant has died following a fire at a property in Fitzroy Street, Normanby, South Taranaki reported at 4.10am today.

Police and FENZ investigators are at the scene and a scene examination is underway, along with enquiries in the area as part of the initial stages of an investigation. We are working hard to establish the circumstances that have led to this tragic incident.

Support is being offered to those involved.

We know that the community will be shocked and saddened by this incident. Police will be visible in the area while enquiries are underway and further information will be released proactively when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

