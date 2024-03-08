Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UPDATE: Arrest made following aggravated robberies

Friday, 8 March 2024, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Wellington Police investigating two aggravated robberies relating to crypto currency deals made over the social media platform Discord have this morning made an arrest.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow facing two charges of aggravated robbery, following a search warrant executed at a Hopper Street address today.

Police are still seeking to speak to the two men identified yesterday in relation to these incidents, as they may have information that can further assist Police enquiries.

The two incidents occurred in New World carparks, the first at the Newlands store on 29 February, and the second at New World Chaffers on 5 March.

Anyone that recognises either of the two men is urged to come forward and speak to Police.

“The robberies have been very upsetting for the victims, as they were committed in busy public places in broad daylight,” Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch says.

Anyone who has been the victim of similar offending relating to crypto currency, or who has information that can assist Police enquiries is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 210305/3355. Information can also be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

