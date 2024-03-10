Fatal crash, State Highway 15, Poroti

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash on State Highway 15 Mangakahia Road, Poroti at the intersection of Kokopu Road.

Emergency services attended after receiving a report of the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 3.20pm. Sadly, one person died at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

The road is closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

