Taxpayers’ Union Slams Unbelievable Rates Hike From Greater Wellington Regional Council

Responding to Greater Wellington Regional Council's
proposal to hike its rates by 19.8% for the 2024/25
financial year, Taxpayers Union spokesman, Alex Murphy,
said:
"Time and again we see councils come up with
these ludicrous rates hikes to scare ratepayers into
thinking that this is just the way it has to be – but this
couldn't be further from the truth.
"For a council
that has a higher percentage of staff earning over $100,000
than any other, Greater Wellington Regional Council are
about as primed and ready as it gets to cut down on the
back-office bureaucracy and start making
savings.
"Pair that with the $75 million the Council
spent on consultants and contractors last year, and the
$4,000 that went towards purchasing Snapper Cards for MPs to
get around Wellington, and it becomes perfectly clear what
areas of waste the Council could tackle first.
"The
bell we keep ringing might continue to fall on councillors'
deaf ears, but that doesn’t mean we should stop ringing
it. GWRC need to realise that proposing a rates hike of over
4 times the level of inflation isn't just unacceptable, it's
unjustifiable."
