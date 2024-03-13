Rotorua Police Seeking Help From The Public Following Two Serious Incidents

Rotorua Police investigating two separate incidents in the Te Ngae Road area of Rotorua over the past few days are appealing to the public.

This first took place on Friday 8 March around 11.50am where three vehicles were involved in a serious incident at the roundabout of Te Ngae Road and Owhata Road.

During this incident, people in a van were attacked by a large group of offenders from two other vehicles.

The victims received a number of injuries, including stab wounds which required hospital treatment.

This was witnessed by several members of the public who were forced to stop as the incident unfolded before them.

The second incident occurred on Monday night, 11 March, around 10.45pm where a man received a gunshot wound to his leg following an incident in the Te Ngae Shopping Centre carpark involving people from two vehicles.

They were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone that may have witnessed either of these incidents, in particular any footage of the incident that may have been recorded at the time.

Anyone that can assist staff investigating the first incident can contact Police either in person or on 105, referencing Operation Hemi, or Operation Oak in relation to the second matter.

Alternatively, information can be give to Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries are continuing around both of these incidents to identify those responsible and determine if there was any link between the two.

