Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Unexplained Death In Gulf Harbour, Appeal To Public For Information

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of

human remains in water off Gulf Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation team are also asking for assistance from the public to

identify the victim.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says a post-mortem

examination has been completed and Police are now in a position to provide

some details about the victim.

“At this stage, we have not been able to confirm the identity of the

victim, but we can say they are a female of Asian-decent, possibly Chinese,

and small in stature.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information on a woman matching the

description who they have concerns for to please get in touch.

“Our priority will be to then identify and notify the victim’s

next-of-kin.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says the Police investigation is ongoing

into the circumstances that led to her death.

“We understand there is significant public interest in this matter, however

until we have made further enquiries, we will not be speculating on what has

occurred.

“Police appreciate this is very unsettling for both the Gulf Harbour and

wider community and we reiterate we do not believe there is a wider risk to

the public in relation to this death.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says the investigation team is working

hard to piece together the information received so far, and are continuing to

appeal to the public for any other information relevant to our enquiries.

“We would like to thank those who have already come forward and given us

information.

“Anyone who was near the water in the last few days, or in the Gulf Harbour

area, who saw anything suspicious or of concern should get in touch with

Police as soon as possible.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we work to determine exactly

what has occurred.”

Police can be contacted via our 105 phone service or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

Police will continue to provide updates as they become available.

