Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Unexplained Death In Gulf Harbour, Appeal To Public For Information

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of
human remains in water off Gulf Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation team are also asking for assistance from the public to
identify the victim.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says a post-mortem
examination has been completed and Police are now in a position to provide
some details about the victim.

“At this stage, we have not been able to confirm the identity of the
victim, but we can say they are a female of Asian-decent, possibly Chinese,
and small in stature.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information on a woman matching the
description who they have concerns for to please get in touch.

“Our priority will be to then identify and notify the victim’s
next-of-kin.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says the Police investigation is ongoing
into the circumstances that led to her death.

“We understand there is significant public interest in this matter, however
until we have made further enquiries, we will not be speculating on what has
occurred.

“Police appreciate this is very unsettling for both the Gulf Harbour and
wider community and we reiterate we do not believe there is a wider risk to
the public in relation to this death.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says the investigation team is working
hard to piece together the information received so far, and are continuing to
appeal to the public for any other information relevant to our enquiries.

“We would like to thank those who have already come forward and given us
information.

“Anyone who was near the water in the last few days, or in the Gulf Harbour
area, who saw anything suspicious or of concern should get in touch with
Police as soon as possible.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we work to determine exactly
what has occurred.”

Police can be contacted via our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.

Police will continue to provide updates as they become available.

