Customs Bags 63kg Of Illicit Drugs At Auckland Airport

Customs has arrested two alleged drug couriers at Auckland Airport, in separate smuggling attempts this week, seizing a total of nearly 63 kilograms of illegal drugs. The two incidents are not believed to be related.

On Wednesday (13 March 2024), Customs officers intercepted 37.15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the baggage of a 21-year-old woman. This amount of the drugs would have been worth up to NZ$13 million in street value.

Later that day, Customs officers searched a 28-year-old man, locating 25.71 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy) in his suitcase. This amount of the drug would have been worth up to $7.7 million in New Zealand.

“These seizures are a huge success for both our frontline officers as well as intelligence and targeting experts who work behind the scenes to identify potential drug couriers before they get here,” says Customs Auckland Airport Manager Paul Williams.

“These are large amounts of drugs to intercept in single incidents. The seizures have prevented significant harm to our communities by stopping nearly 63 kilograms of methamphetamine and MDMA hitting our streets. This is estimated to have prevented around $41.5 million in social harm within our communities.”

Both defendants appeared in the Manukau District Court, charged with importation and possession for supply of controlled drugs, and are remanded in custody until their next court appearances.

For suspicions about drug smuggling, call Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

