Event Sponsorship Fund Applications Open

Friday, 15 March 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s Event Sponsorship Fund opens today (Friday 15 March 2024).

The Event Sponsorship Fund supports events that bring a significant number of visitors to Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Councillor Ewan Wilson, Chair of the Economic Development Committee, said that big events in Hamilton are a great opportunity to showcase the city.

“Events not only help to boost the tourism and hospitality industry in Hamilton Kirikiriroa but they make our city lively and shape a place where people love to be.”

Funding will be awarded based on a range of criteria, including how well the event aligns with the vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa, how many people the event will attract, and the level of community support.

Events being funded should have economic benefits for the city that increase the number of people who would normally come into the city and help provide potential benefit to local businesses.

“Events that we’ve previously funded attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city and promoted pride and a sense of place for Hamiltonians,” said Wilson.

This year’s round of funding has been reduced by 20% through the draft 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

Council is looking to fund events that fall into one of three categories:

  • new emerging events with long-term potential
  • existing major events that increase event offerings in the city
  • significant one-off events that could bring great benefits to Hamilton by raising our profile and creating new business opportunities.
The fund application closes on 14 April 2024 and decisions will be made on 14 May 2024.

https://hamilton.govt.nz/community-support-and-funding/funding/major-event-sponsorship-fund/

