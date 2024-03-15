Metlink’s Airport Express Set To Break 2023 Patronage Record

Eight months since Metlink’s Airport Express exceeded forecast demand, latest patronage figures indicate a new record is poised to be set.

364,191 trips were recorded on the fully electric buses’ first year of operation to 20 July 2023 – 128% of the number expected. With over 320,000 trips already taken in the service’s second year of operation and figures for April and May forecast to be around 36,000 in each month, patronage is set to surpass the 2023 total in just ten months.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter say he’s delighted by the patronage growth which underscores Metlink’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable transport options for our residents and visitors alike.

“With an increase in travellers choosing the Airport Express, we recognise the importance of accommodating peak travel times and our service remains dedicated to ensuring seamless journeys for passengers during these busy periods.”

Patronage during the peak travel period of school holidays (December – February) has averaged over 35,000 each month the last two years in a row.

Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says buses on the Metlink network are queuing up to break records.

"In the last two weeks, we’ve recorded five of our busiest days on the Wellington bus network, so our bus services are flying high at the moment, and we need to keep building on these successes,” Cr Nash says.

Greater Wellington is also keen to expand and enhance the Airport Express service even further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are actively engaging with Wellington Airport and airline companies to explore avenues for growth and improvement. Our aim is to continue fostering partnerships that prioritise accessibility, convenience and sustainable travel options which clear our roads and our air of carbon emissions,” Cr Nash says.

“The sky’s the limit for this service,” Cr Nash adds.

More information on Metlink’s Airport Express can be found at Metlink.org.nz/airport-express.

© Scoop Media

