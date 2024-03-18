Advocates Rally For Improved Government Transport Policy

Transport, health and climate advocates from across New Zealand have united to oppose coalition government plans for transport outlined in the 2024 Government Policy Statement (GPS). Advocates are urging for a transport policy that enhances the quality of life for all New Zealanders.

The Future Is Rail spokesperson, Suraya Sidhu Singh, says "the government's transport plan is a radical attempt to revive the failed transport policies of the past."

"Public transport will become more expensive and services will be reduced. Attacks on our rail network will lead to more damaging trucks on the roads. We are facing a future with fewer services, more traffic congestion, and no concern for emissions reductions. This is bad for people, our economy, and our planet."

Patrick Morgan from Cycling Action Network says the Government's draft transport plan locks New Zealanders into car dependency.

“That means more traffic jams, higher costs, pollution, and more traffic deaths. You can't build your way out of congestion.”

“We deserve modern transport that makes it easy and affordable to get around by walking, cycling, public transport, and driving. Transport that keeps people safe, supports wellbeing, and doesn't cost the Earth,” says Patrick Morgan.

Tim Jones, President of Living Streets Aotearoa, the national walking advocacy organisation says that getting more people walking is great for our health and wellbeing, great for our communities, and great for our climate.

"We need a transport policy that puts walking front and centre in transport planning and funding. This draft plan does the opposite, and it's just not good enough," says Mr Jones.

Speeches start outside Parliament at 5:30pm, with people from transport, health, and climate groups talking.

Joint release by The Future Is Rail, Cycling Action Network and NZ Living Streets.

