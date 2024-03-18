Local Tamariki Help Choose Mangakino Basketball Court Colours

Taupō District Council is throwing an alley-oop to Mangakino basketballers with the construction of a new court beginning on Wednesday 3 April.

The planning for this project was a true community affair with local children voting for the colours used on the court. The winning colours were an eye-catching combination of purple and yellow, with many of the children naming the LA Lakers colours as the reason for their choice.

Construction, which includes a basketball court, adjustable-height hoops, fencing, shelter, and seating, is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

Community engagement advisor Claire Dredge said more than 70 young people, and some of their parents, voted on the colours, which was an important part of the project.

“It’s these tamariki and rangatahi who are most looking forward to the basketball court, so we wanted to make sure they felt included in the planning. They were really enthusiastic about it when I visited them at the bus stop and the Mangakino Pool Party.

“Now, in a few months, they will have a community asset they can be really proud of and look after for years to come.”

Construction project manager Chris Haskell said the court surface would be an innovative new sports turf designed specifically for basketball and netball.

“We thought hard about what surface we would use, balancing useability with affordability. We also took on board feedback from nearby residents regarding noise and light disturbance and have taken steps to ensure any disruption is minimised.

“The turf used will reduce slipping and injuries, deliver excellent bounce and traction, and reduce the noise by 30 to 32 per cent. Plus, the adjustable-height hoops mean the court will be suitable for all ages.”

$100,000 was budgeted for this project in the 2021/22 Annual Plan. Another $72,065 was approved by councillors last year due to inflated costs.

